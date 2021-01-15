The ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $47.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of ODP Corporation have risen and outpaced the industry in the past three months. The stock rallied following the confirmation of buyout offer from Staples. If accepted this would consolidate Staples and ODP’s position in the industry. Meanwhile, the company informed that it is reviewing the proposal. ODP leverages its direct supply chain, robust e-commerce platform and retail facilities to effectively serve customers. The company’s Business Acceleration Program has helped it in improving cost structure and operational efficiencies. We also note that the company is in its early stage of “Maximize B2B” restructuring plan. In spite of these tailwinds, we prefer to remain on sidelines given concerns related to soft sales in contract channel in the Business Solutions Division (BSD) and lower sales in CompuCom Division.”

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of The ODP from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of The ODP from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ ODP traded down $0.88 on Tuesday, reaching $45.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,292,986. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.29. The ODP has a 52 week low of $13.60 and a 52 week high of $47.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

The ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. The ODP had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a positive return on equity of 11.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The ODP will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODP. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in The ODP by 166.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 63,506 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 39,653 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in The ODP in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in The ODP by 250.9% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 362,413 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 259,120 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in The ODP by 271.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 619,798 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after buying an additional 453,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The ODP by 64.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,639,647 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,853,000 after buying an additional 642,490 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company operates in three divisions: Business Solutions, Retail, and CompuCom. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services, cleaning and breakroom supplies, technology services, copy and print services, and office furniture products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S.

