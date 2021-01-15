The ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) Shares Up 5.7%

Shares of The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) shot up 5.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.76 and last traded at $3.70. 147,682 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 152% from the average session volume of 58,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.50.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.38 and a 200 day moving average of $2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.85 million, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

The ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. The ONE Group Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 9.74%. The business had revenue of $39.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in The ONE Group Hospitality stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 23,635 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.08% of The ONE Group Hospitality at the end of the most recent reporting period. 6.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, and operates restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

