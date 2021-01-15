The Peck (NASDAQ:PECK) Stock Price Up 6.8%

Shares of The Peck Company Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECK) rose 6.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.55 and last traded at $15.81. Approximately 1,251,335 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 5,779,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.81.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of The Peck in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $85.80 million, a P/E ratio of -100.94 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

The Peck (NASDAQ:PECK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The Peck had a negative return on equity of 17.97% and a negative net margin of 3.69%. The company had revenue of $4.97 million for the quarter.

In related news, EVP Frederick Myrick, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.22, for a total value of $155,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in The Peck stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Peck Company Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECK) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.31% of The Peck as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Peck (NASDAQ:PECK)

The Peck Company Holdings, Inc operates as a solar engineering, construction, and procurement contractor for commercial and industrial customers in the Northeastern United States. It also provides electrical contracting services; and data and communication services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in South Burlington, Vermont.

