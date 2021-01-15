The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Pennant Group Inc. through subsidiaries offers home health, hospice and senior living services. It operates primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin and Wyoming. The Pennant Group Inc. is based in Eagle, United States. “

Get The Pennant Group alerts:

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on PNTG. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on The Pennant Group from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Truist Financial upped their price target on The Pennant Group from $44.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Shares of PNTG traded down $5.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $57.54. 174,677 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,748. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion and a PE ratio of 371.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.46 and its 200-day moving average is $40.74. The Pennant Group has a 52 week low of $9.40 and a 52 week high of $69.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $98.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.70 million. The Pennant Group had a return on equity of 22.16% and a net margin of 1.39%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Pennant Group will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Christopher R. Christensen sold 19,683 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $1,181,176.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,050,888.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Walker sold 45,447 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total value of $1,820,152.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,193,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,807,324.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,902 shares of company stock valued at $4,003,792. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PNTG. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of The Pennant Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,294,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in The Pennant Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,156,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in The Pennant Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,615,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in The Pennant Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $415,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in The Pennant Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. 80.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Pennant Group Company Profile

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, counseling, and palliative services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

See Also: Cryptocurrencies

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Pennant Group (PNTG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Pennant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Pennant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.