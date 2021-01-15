The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Price Target Increased to $32.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.75% from the company’s previous close.

REAL has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on The RealReal in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on The RealReal in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on The RealReal from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut The RealReal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut The RealReal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:REAL opened at $27.41 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.80. The RealReal has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $28.81. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.52 and a beta of 3.62. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $78.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.50 million. The RealReal had a negative net margin of 40.78% and a negative return on equity of 38.60%. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. Analysts anticipate that The RealReal will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 2,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total transaction of $35,933.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,020,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,168,367.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Fredrik Bjork sold 7,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.32, for a total value of $104,135.76. Insiders have sold a total of 811,108 shares of company stock worth $16,546,976 in the last ninety days. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REAL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of The RealReal by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 190,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 13,360 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The RealReal by 24.2% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 38,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 7,444 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of The RealReal by 1,099.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 4,793 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of The RealReal by 22.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,062,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,281,000 after buying an additional 2,207,687 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of The RealReal by 27.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. 81.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers various resale product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry, and watches, as well as home and art products. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

