The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Short Interest Down 38.7% in December

The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a drop of 38.7% from the December 15th total of 21,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 95,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of The Sage Group stock opened at $31.46 on Friday. The Sage Group has a 12-month low of $24.61 and a 12-month high of $41.69. The company has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.75.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.559 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This is an increase from The Sage Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24. The Sage Group’s dividend payout ratio is 35.97%.

SGPYY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of The Sage Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Sage Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Sage Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

About The Sage Group

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud financial management platform; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a payroll and HR software; and CakeHR, a HR management solution that enables small businesses to manage workforces with tools comprises reporting, organization chart, pay slip, and absence request.

