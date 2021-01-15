The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Upgraded at AlphaValue

AlphaValue upgraded shares of The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) to a reduce rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

SWGAY has been the subject of a number of other reports. HSBC cut shares of The Swatch Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a research report on Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a research report on Monday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

SWGAY traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.89. 13,252 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,505. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.66. The Swatch Group has a 52-week low of $8.11 and a 52-week high of $14.18.

About The Swatch Group

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. The company operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry.

