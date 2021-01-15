The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Purchased by Signature Wealth Management Group

Signature Wealth Management Group increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 26.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,392 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Darrell & King LLC raised its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Darrell & King LLC now owns 349,248 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $23,850,000 after buying an additional 49,424 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in The TJX Companies by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,982 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY boosted its stake in The TJX Companies by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 74,623 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,096,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 143,956 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $9,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TJX traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.46. The stock had a trading volume of 6,080,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,641,236. The company has a market cap of $82.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.34, a PEG ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.94. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.72 and a 1-year high of $70.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.31. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 2.11%. The firm had revenue of $10.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is an increase from The TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

In related news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 77,892 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.22, for a total value of $4,768,548.24. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 269,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,514,401.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael F. Hines sold 20,000 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total transaction of $1,235,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TJX shares. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $64.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on The TJX Companies from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on The TJX Companies from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.04.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

