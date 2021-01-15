The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Acquired by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,736 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TRV. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,624,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 31.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,569,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $169,774,000 after acquiring an additional 378,810 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth $19,918,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 5,079.9% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 151,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,375,000 after acquiring an additional 148,435 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 1,621.5% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 149,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,140,000 after acquiring an additional 140,516 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRV opened at $142.32 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.99 and a fifty-two week high of $143.13. The company has a market capitalization of $36.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.21. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.42%.

TRV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. MKM Partners increased their target price on The Travelers Companies from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, November 27th. Barclays initiated coverage on The Travelers Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The Travelers Companies from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on The Travelers Companies from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on The Travelers Companies from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Travelers Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.25.

The Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

