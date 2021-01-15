The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Given New $205.00 Price Target at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $175.00 to $205.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Anlyst Ratings reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell currently has a buy rating on the entertainment giant’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $163.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Walt Disney from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $124.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. KeyCorp raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $177.00 to $182.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $118.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $162.07.

DIS traded down $1.99 on Thursday, hitting $171.44. 12,226,254 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,674,195. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.21. The firm has a market cap of $310.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $183.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The company had revenue of $14.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.10 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 48,908 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $7,336,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,043,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 17,077 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.25, for a total value of $2,429,203.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,209,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 128,903 shares of company stock valued at $20,128,600. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Price Wealth LLC lifted its position in The Walt Disney by 90.0% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 473 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in The Walt Disney by 164.9% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 490 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

