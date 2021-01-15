The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Given New $210.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays upped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Loop Capital raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $146.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $177.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $146.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $160.60.

DIS traded down $1.96 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $171.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 304,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,277,964. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $168.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.21. The Walt Disney has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $183.40. The stock has a market cap of $310.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $14.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 9,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,335,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 35,906 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.34, for a total value of $6,223,946.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,255,498.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,903 shares of company stock valued at $20,128,600 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 0.6% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 12,789 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 9,090 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Dempze Nancy E grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 21,435 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,660,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. increased its position in The Walt Disney by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 8,491 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 0.8% in the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,592 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

