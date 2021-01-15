The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group cut shares of The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

WEGRY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an equal weight rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Weir Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Get The Weir Group alerts:

OTCMKTS WEGRY opened at $13.78 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.91. The Weir Group has a 12 month low of $3.96 and a 12 month high of $14.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 2.20.

About The Weir Group

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly-engineered equipment worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, ESCO, and Oil & Gas. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

Further Reading: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for The Weir Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Weir Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.