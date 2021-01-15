Thermal Energy International Inc. (TMG.V) (CVE:TMG) Stock Price Up 11.1%

Thermal Energy International Inc. (TMG.V) (CVE:TMG)’s stock price traded up 11.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.15. 2,784,366 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 192% from the average session volume of 952,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The firm has a market cap of C$24.02 million and a P/E ratio of -11.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.69.

Thermal Energy International Inc. (TMG.V) Company Profile (CVE:TMG)

Thermal Energy International Inc engages in the development, engineering, and supply of pollution control products, heat recovery systems, and condensate return solutions in North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its products include GEM steam traps; FLU-ACE, a direct contact condensing heat recovery system that recycles the heat lost through the boiler flue gas exhaust; and DRY-REX, a low temperature biomass drying system.

