Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Purchased by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,122 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 108.3% in the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.94, for a total transaction of $4,799,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 228,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,759,398.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 14,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.84, for a total value of $6,696,780.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,485,089.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,246 shares of company stock valued at $18,220,461 over the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on TMO shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $477.00 to $539.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. KeyCorp began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, November 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $570.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $512.00 to $523.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $492.58.

Shares of TMO traded up $7.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $504.33. 33,354 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,921,247. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $250.21 and a 52 week high of $532.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.88 billion, a PE ratio of 53.78, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $472.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $443.13.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $5.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.37 by $1.26. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 14.12%. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.99 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 5th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

