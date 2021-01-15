Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Stock Holdings Cut by First Financialcorp IN

First Financialcorp IN cut its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,597 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for 0.9% of First Financialcorp IN’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. First Financialcorp IN’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TMO. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 108.3% in the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 88.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $550.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $485.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $470.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $477.00 to $539.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $492.58.

In related news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 14,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.84, for a total transaction of $6,696,780.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 58,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,485,089.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.94, for a total transaction of $4,799,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,759,398.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,246 shares of company stock worth $18,220,461 in the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded up $9.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $506.15. 16,154 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,921,247. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $250.21 and a 12 month high of $532.57. The firm has a market cap of $200.60 billion, a PE ratio of 53.78, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $472.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $443.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $5.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $1.26. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 14.12%. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 7.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 5th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

