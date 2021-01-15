TheStreet Upgrades AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) to B

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

AZZ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Sidoti cut AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AZZ from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Shares of AZZ stock traded down $1.30 on Wednesday, hitting $47.38. The stock had a trading volume of 144,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,247. AZZ has a twelve month low of $19.31 and a twelve month high of $51.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.12 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.77.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.12. AZZ had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $226.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that AZZ will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AZZ. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in AZZ in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of AZZ by 225.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AZZ during the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AZZ by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AZZ by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. 88.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AZZ Company Profile

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. The company operates through two segments, Energy and Metal Coatings. The Energy segment provides specialized products and services designed to support industrial, electrical, and nuclear applications.

