THK (OTCMKTS:THKLY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $18.32

THK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THKLY) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.32 and last traded at $18.11, with a volume of 10682 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.63.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on THKLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised THK from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded THK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised THK from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.67 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.60.

THK Company Profile (OTCMKTS:THKLY)

THK Co, Ltd. manufactures and supplies machinery components worldwide. It provides linear motion (LM) guides, spline nuts, LM strokes, cross roller guides, linear ball slides, flat rollers, slide rails, LM guide actuators, ball splines, linear bushes, precision linear packs, cross roller tables, LM rollers, and slide packs.

