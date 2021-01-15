Thomas W. Reedy, Jr. Sells 35,321 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Stock

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) EVP Thomas W. Reedy, Jr. sold 35,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.04, for a total value of $3,745,438.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,300 shares in the company, valued at $5,864,012. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

KMX opened at $106.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.85. CarMax, Inc. has a one year low of $37.59 and a one year high of $109.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 2.60.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 4.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KMX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus boosted their price objective on CarMax from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on CarMax in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded CarMax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on CarMax from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on CarMax from $130.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. CarMax has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 29.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,131,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,470,000 after buying an additional 711,207 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 383.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 343,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,530,000 after purchasing an additional 272,080 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 857.6% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 283,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,088,000 after purchasing an additional 254,196 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 156.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 337,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,974,000 after purchasing an additional 205,370 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 265.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 274,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,233,000 after purchasing an additional 199,480 shares during the period. 97.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

