Thomson Reuters Co. (TRI.TO) (TSE:TRI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.10

Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (TRI.TO) (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 443261 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$100.72.

TRI has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (TRI.TO) from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (TRI.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$111.00 to C$115.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (TRI.TO) from C$126.00 to C$124.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.25, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of C$50.79 billion and a PE ratio of 26.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$103.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$101.99.

Thomson Reuters Co. (TRI.TO) (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.49 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.91 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sean Cannizzaro sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$112.83, for a total transaction of C$50,775.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 964 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$108,771.59.

About Thomson Reuters Co. (TRI.TO) (TSE:TRI)

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and business information services to professionals in the United States, Other Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print.

