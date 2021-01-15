Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $89.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.28% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Thomson Corporation is a leading provider of value-added information and technology to users in the fields of law, tax, accounting, financial services, higher education, reference information, corporate training and assessment, scientific research and healthcare. “

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

TRI has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thomson Reuters has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.64.

Shares of NYSE TRI traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,849. Thomson Reuters has a one year low of $52.23 and a one year high of $89.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $39.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.50.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 44.4% during the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 589 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Thomson Reuters by 1.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 123.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 553 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. 20.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and business information services to professionals in the United States, Other Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print.

Featured Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Thomson Reuters (TRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.