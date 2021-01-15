Timothy G. Ferris Sells 5,867 Shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Stock

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Director Timothy G. Ferris sold 5,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $264,249.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,402.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of HCAT opened at $47.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.26 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.90. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.48 and a 12 month high of $47.98.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $47.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.59 million. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 48.17% and a negative return on equity of 25.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.07.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HCAT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Health Catalyst during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Health Catalyst during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in shares of Health Catalyst during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 415.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 274.4% during the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

