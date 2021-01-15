Titan International (NYSE:TWI) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Titan International (NYSE:TWI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $7.75 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, "Titan International, Inc. is a leading global manufacturer of off-highway wheels, tires, assemblies, and undercarriage products. The company globally produces a broad range of products to meet the specifications of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket customers in the agricultural, earthmoving/construction, and consumer markets. "

NYSE TWI traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.22. 512,644 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 562,954. Titan International has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $7.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.33. The stock has a market cap of $443.14 million, a P/E ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. Titan International had a negative net margin of 5.88% and a negative return on equity of 29.60%. The business had revenue of $304.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.88 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Titan International will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Titan International in the third quarter valued at $238,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Titan International in the third quarter valued at $37,000. JS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Titan International in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Titan International by 16.6% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 142,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 20,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Titan International by 11.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 222,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 23,099 shares in the last quarter. 68.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Titan International

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer.

