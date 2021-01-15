TitanSwap Price Down 3.1% This Week (TITAN)

TitanSwap (CURRENCY:TITAN) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. One TitanSwap token can now be bought for approximately $0.68 or 0.00001910 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, TitanSwap has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar. TitanSwap has a market cap of $36.42 million and approximately $105,293.00 worth of TitanSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.64 or 0.00055003 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00005744 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.08 or 0.00428747 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00038634 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,484.49 or 0.04157889 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002802 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00013620 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002802 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000033 BTC.

TitanSwap Profile

TITAN is a token. Its launch date was September 14th, 2018. TitanSwap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,404,160 tokens. TitanSwap’s official Twitter account is @TitanAutonomous and its Facebook page is accessible here. TitanSwap’s official website is titanswap.org.

TitanSwap Token Trading

TitanSwap can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TitanSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TitanSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TitanSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

