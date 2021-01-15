Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) Cut to “Underperform” at Credit Suisse Group

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) was downgraded by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $19.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 10.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Tivity Health from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Tivity Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Tivity Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Truist upped their price target on shares of Tivity Health from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.90.

Shares of NASDAQ TVTY opened at $21.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.33. Tivity Health has a 12-month low of $1.92 and a 12-month high of $26.07.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $254.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.97 million. Tivity Health had a negative net margin of 40.68% and a positive return on equity of 36.30%. On average, equities analysts predict that Tivity Health will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 57.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tivity Health by 154.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tivity Health by 32.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Tivity Health by 359.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Tivity Health in the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. 99.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tivity Health

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage and Medicare supplement programs; Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; health plans through WholeHealth Living program; and health services, such as chiropractic care, acupuncture, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, and others.

