Tiziana Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSA) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA)’s stock price traded down 5.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.01 and last traded at $3.04. 589,596 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 1,332,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.23.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Tiziana Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, September 21st. B. Riley initiated coverage on Tiziana Life Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tiziana Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th.

The firm has a market cap of $195.23 million, a P/E ratio of -101.67 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.35 and a 200 day moving average of $4.27.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Tiziana Life Sciences during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Tiziana Life Sciences during the third quarter worth approximately $645,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Tiziana Life Sciences by 2,700.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 350,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 337,508 shares during the period. 2.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tiziana Life Sciences Plc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of molecules and related diagnostics to treat diseases in oncology and immunology in the United Kingdom. The company's product pipeline includes Foralumab (TZLS-401), a human anti-CD3 monclonal antibody for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, such GvHD, ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, multiple sclerosis, type-1 diabetes, inflammatory bowel diseases, psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; and Milciclib (TZLS-201), which is an orally bioavailable, small molecule inhibitor of cyclin-dependent kinases and Src family kinases for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

