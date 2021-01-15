TLG Immobilien AG (TLG.F) (ETR:TLG) PT Set at €24.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

TLG Immobilien AG (TLG.F) (ETR:TLG) has been assigned a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective by stock analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.35% from the stock’s previous close.

ETR TLG opened at €23.00 ($27.06) on Wednesday. TLG Immobilien AG has a 52-week low of €10.98 ($12.92) and a 52-week high of €31.55 ($37.12). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.81, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 3.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €22.51 and a 200-day moving average of €18.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion and a PE ratio of 3.60.

TLG Immobilien AG (TLG.F) Company Profile

TLG Immobilien AG operates as a commercial real estate company in Germany. The company is also involved in the letting, management, acquisition, development, disposal, and renting of office, retail, and hotel properties. It operates seven hotels. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

