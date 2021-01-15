Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Stock Price Down 4.9%

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP)’s stock price traded down 4.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.88 and last traded at $0.91. 29,992,551 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 58,904,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.96.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.78. The company has a market cap of $195.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.53.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. As a group, analysts expect that Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TNXP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 226.8% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 79,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 54,824 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:TNXP)

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and licensing small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human diseases and alleviate suffering. Its immunology portfolio includes vaccines to prevent infectious diseases and biologics to address immunosuppression, cancer, and autoimmune diseases; and central nervous system (CNS) portfolio comprises small molecules and biologics to treat pain, neurologic, psychiatric, and addiction conditions.

