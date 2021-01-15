TOP (TOP) Price Reaches $0.0011 on Exchanges

TOP (CURRENCY:TOP) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. TOP has a total market cap of $5.72 million and $194,189.00 worth of TOP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TOP coin can currently be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, TOP has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.64 or 0.00055003 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00005744 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $153.08 or 0.00428747 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00038634 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,484.49 or 0.04157889 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002802 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00013620 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002802 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About TOP

TOP (CRYPTO:TOP) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 21st, 2019. TOP’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,150,266,134 coins. TOP’s official message board is www.topnetwork.org/blog. TOP’s official Twitter account is @topnetwork_top. The official website for TOP is www.topnetwork.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “TOP Network is a decentralized open communication network that provides cloud communication services on the blockchain. TOP offers secure, low-cost services such as messaging, calling, video, VPN, CDN, IoT data sharing and more.TOP Network is also a public blockchain platform designed to handle real-world businesses of any size or volume. Powered by innovations including three-layer network, two-layer sharding, two-layer lattice DAG and PBFT-DPoS*, TOP can process several hundred thousand transactions per second on the blockchain. The official TOP Network ticker is “TOP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “TOPN” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling TOP

