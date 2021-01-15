TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) (TSE:TOG) Price Target Increased to C$3.56 by Analysts at ATB Capital

TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) (TSE:TOG) had its price target boosted by ATB Capital from C$3.28 to C$3.56 in a research note published on Monday, AR Network reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Firstegy lowered shares of TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$2.75 target price on shares of TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Raymond James set a C$2.00 target price on shares of TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. TD Securities lowered shares of TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) from a buy rating to a tender rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$2.50 to C$3.14 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) from C$3.42 to C$3.99 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$3.24.

TSE:TOG opened at C$2.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.55, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$2.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of C$651.95 million and a PE ratio of -0.66. TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.41 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.52.

TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) (TSE:TOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$90.82 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of petroleum and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company's principal properties are located in the southeast Saskatchewan area. TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

