Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF) PT Lowered to $35.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 147.88% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on TORXF. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Torex Gold Resources from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. TD Securities boosted their target price on Torex Gold Resources from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.70.

Shares of TORXF traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.12. The stock had a trading volume of 242,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,223. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.40. Torex Gold Resources has a 52 week low of $6.19 and a 52 week high of $19.45.

About Torex Gold Resources

Torex Gold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising the El LimÃ³n Guajes mining complex and the Media Luna deposit that consists of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

