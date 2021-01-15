Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) (TSE:TIH) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.09

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) (TSE:TIH)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 138873 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$88.96.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TIH. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) from C$78.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) from C$90.00 to C$92.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) from C$75.00 to C$91.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) from C$82.00 to C$96.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) from C$88.50 to C$98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$94.19.

The firm has a market cap of C$7.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$90.22 and its 200-day moving average price is C$80.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.71, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) (TSE:TIH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.83 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$921.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$926.10 million. On average, analysts forecast that Toromont Industries Ltd. will post 3.7500001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.61%.

In related news, Senior Officer Mike Cuddy sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$94.65, for a total transaction of C$265,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,599 shares in the company, valued at C$3,369,445.35. Also, Director Scott Medhurst sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$87.49, for a total transaction of C$26,247.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 206,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$18,040,875.45. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,776 shares of company stock worth $1,707,521.

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) Company Profile (TSE:TIH)

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment is involved in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

