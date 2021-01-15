Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) Given New $92.00 Price Target at CIBC

Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) had its target price increased by CIBC from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

TMTNF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Maxim Group raised their price target on Toromont Industries from $76.00 to $88.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Raymond James raised their price target on Toromont Industries from $75.00 to $91.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Toromont Industries from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Toromont Industries from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Toromont Industries in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Toromont Industries currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $91.00.

Toromont Industries stock traded up $2.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $70.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111 shares, compared to its average volume of 137. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.54 and its 200 day moving average is $61.02. Toromont Industries has a 52-week low of $37.03 and a 52-week high of $74.03.

Toromont Industries Company Profile

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment is involved in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

