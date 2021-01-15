Total (NYSE:TOT) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Total (NYSE:TOT) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $49.00 price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Total from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Total from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Total to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Scotiabank reiterated a sector perform rating and set a $46.00 price objective (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Total in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Total from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Total has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.83.

Shares of Total stock traded down $1.52 on Tuesday, hitting $44.42. The stock had a trading volume of 90,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,553,798. The stock has a market cap of $117.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.68. Total has a 52-week low of $22.13 and a 52-week high of $54.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $33.14 billion for the quarter. Total had a positive return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 1.75%. Analysts predict that Total will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.9583 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This is an increase from Total’s previous dividend of $0.71. Total’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.42%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Total in the first quarter valued at $169,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Total during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Total during the second quarter worth about $7,692,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Total during the second quarter worth about $1,159,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Total by 16.5% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 16,253 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

About Total

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

