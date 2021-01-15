TOTAL SE (FP.PA) (EPA:FP) Given a €42.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

TOTAL SE (FP.PA) (EPA:FP) received a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective from equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.11% from the company’s previous close.

FP has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a €37.70 ($44.35) price target on TOTAL SE (FP.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €46.00 ($54.12) price target on TOTAL SE (FP.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank set a €41.00 ($48.24) price target on TOTAL SE (FP.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on TOTAL SE (FP.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on TOTAL SE (FP.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €42.95 ($50.53).

FP traded up €0.36 ($0.42) during trading on Friday, hitting €37.80 ($44.47). 5,812,995 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,940,000. TOTAL SE has a 1-year low of €42.22 ($49.67) and a 1-year high of €49.33 ($58.04). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €36.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €32.81.

About TOTAL SE (FP.PA)

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

