Touchpoint Group (OTCMKTS:TGHI) vs. Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Financial Contrast

Touchpoint Group (OTCMKTS:TGHI) and Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Touchpoint Group and Ciena, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Touchpoint Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Ciena 0 5 15 0 2.75

Ciena has a consensus price target of $56.68, suggesting a potential upside of 4.07%. Given Ciena’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ciena is more favorable than Touchpoint Group.

Profitability

This table compares Touchpoint Group and Ciena’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Touchpoint Group -1,799.36% -192.24% -57.15% Ciena 10.23% 17.41% 10.25%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.0% of Ciena shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Touchpoint Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Ciena shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Touchpoint Group has a beta of 2.94, meaning that its stock price is 194% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ciena has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Touchpoint Group and Ciena’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Touchpoint Group $170,000.00 5.50 -$6.51 million N/A N/A Ciena $3.53 billion 2.38 $361.29 million $2.65 20.55

Ciena has higher revenue and earnings than Touchpoint Group.

Summary

Ciena beats Touchpoint Group on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Touchpoint Group

Touchpoint Group Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a software development company in the United States, Hong Kong, China, and the United Kingdom. The company develops and supplies a fan engagement platform that enhances fan experience and drives commercial aspects of the sport and entertainment business. Its fan engagement platform also brings users closer to the action by enabling them to engage with clubs, favorite players, peers, and relevant brands through various features, including live streaming, access to limited edition merchandise, gamification, user rewards, third party branded offers, credit cards, and associated benefits. The company was formerly known as One Horizon Group, Inc. and changed its name to Touchpoint Group Holdings, Inc. in September 2019. Touchpoint Group Holdings, Inc. is based in Miami, Florida.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching. Its products include 6500 Packet-Optical Platform, 5430 Reconfigurable Switching System, Waveserver stackable interconnect system, CoreDirector Multiservice Optical Switches, and OTN configuration for the 5410 Reconfigurable Switching System, as well as Z-Series Packet-Optical Platform; 3000 family of service delivery switches and service aggregation switches, and the 5000 family of service aggregation switches, as well as 8700 Packetwave Platform and the Ethernet packet configuration for the 5410 Service Aggregation Switch; and 6500 Packet Transport System. This segment also sells operating system software and enhanced software features embedded in each of its products. The company's Blue Planet Automation Software and Services segment provides multi-domain service orchestration, inventory, route optimization and analysis, network function virtualization orchestration, analytics, and related services. Its Platform Software and Service segment offers OneControl unified management system and platform software services, as well as manage, control, and plan software. The company's Global Services segment provides consulting and network design, installation and deployment, maintenance support, and training services. The company sells its products through direct and indirect sales channels to network operators. Ciena Corporation has collaboration with Infoblox Inc. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Hanover, Maryland.

