ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLT) Shares Down 6.3%

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT)’s stock price traded down 6.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.00 and last traded at $1.05. 7,174,685 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 6,610,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.12.

The company has a market capitalization of $50.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.76.

Get ToughBuilt Industries alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ToughBuilt Industries stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 236,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 1.34% of ToughBuilt Industries as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ToughBuilt Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:TBLT)

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and construction products for the building industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers tool pouches, tool rigs, tool belts and accessories, tools bags, totes, various storage solutions, and office organizers/bags for laptop/tablet/cellphones; and kneepads.

See Also: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for ToughBuilt Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ToughBuilt Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.