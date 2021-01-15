Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) (TSE:TOU) Price Target Increased to C$27.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) (TSE:TOU) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Raymond James from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 28.69% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TOU. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. CIBC lifted their target price on Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) from C$20.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) from C$30.00 to C$32.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$23.00 target price on Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) from C$21.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$26.15.

Get Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) alerts:

TOU stock remained flat at $C$20.98 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,352,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,706,704. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 112.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$17.74 and its 200 day moving average price is C$16.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.56, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.64. Tourmaline Oil Corp. has a 1-year low of C$6.73 and a 1-year high of C$21.30.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) (TSE:TOU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$518.06 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Tourmaline Oil Corp. will post 1.8499999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Mike Rose purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$18.70 per share, with a total value of C$186,997.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,666,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$162,057,902. Also, Director John William Elick acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$18.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$45,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$310,696.20. In the last three months, insiders acquired 50,000 shares of company stock worth $885,693.

About Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO)

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Article: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.