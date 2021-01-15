Traders Buy Large Volume of Esperion Therapeutics Put Options (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 4,156 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 4,275% compared to the typical daily volume of 95 put options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 2.8% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 22.5% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 68,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $192,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 247.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 10,699 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 4.2% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ESPR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.08.

ESPR traded down $1.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.55. 1,031,172 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 916,787. Esperion Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $23.90 and a fifty-two week high of $76.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.56. The company has a market capitalization of $712.26 million, a P/E ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 1.48.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.52) by $0.45. Esperion Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 46.15% and a negative return on equity of 629.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.52) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 290.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Esperion Therapeutics will post -4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol in the United States. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

