Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 1,840 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,315% compared to the typical volume of 130 call options.

Shares of OFC traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.08. 1,596 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 672,032. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $15.23 and a 1-year high of $30.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.92 and a 200-day moving average of $25.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.00.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.81). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 3.49% and a net margin of 9.67%. The company had revenue of $154.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 54.19%.

OFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.87.

In other Corporate Office Properties Trust news, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 6,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.09, for a total transaction of $180,899.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,721.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Denton sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total transaction of $53,660.00. Insiders have purchased a total of 2,227 shares of company stock valued at $56,860 over the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. 98.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

