TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) Cut to Underperform at CIBC

TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

TRSWF has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities lowered TransAlta Renewables from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from $17.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of TransAlta Renewables to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.90.

Shares of OTCMKTS TRSWF opened at $17.38 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.02. TransAlta Renewables has a 52-week low of $7.47 and a 52-week high of $19.20.

About TransAlta Renewables

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of February 28, 2020, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, seven natural gas generation facilities, one solar facility, and one natural gas pipeline comprising an ownership interest of 2,527 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

