TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Holdings Decreased by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 24.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 8,679 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $16,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 20.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 132 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,713 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 64 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,959 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,356,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 98.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.29, for a total value of $5,942,871.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,247 shares in the company, valued at $6,751,461.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.14, for a total transaction of $11,942,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,600 shares of company stock worth $51,748,302. Insiders own 8.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TDG shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $560.00 to $710.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Bank of America downgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $670.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $668.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $645.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $510.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. TransDigm Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $571.13.

NYSE:TDG traded down $4.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $606.07. The stock had a trading volume of 243,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,678. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $604.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $515.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.99 billion, a PE ratio of 49.84, a P/E/G ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.50. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $200.06 and a 12 month high of $673.51.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The aerospace company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 14.24% and a negative return on equity of 25.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

