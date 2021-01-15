TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Lowered to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $670.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on TDG. Truist increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $375.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $510.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird raised TransDigm Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $484.00 to $668.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded TransDigm Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $560.00 to $710.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays upgraded TransDigm Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $668.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransDigm Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $571.13.

Shares of TDG stock traded down $21.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $584.99. 210,455 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,185. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $604.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $515.76. TransDigm Group has a fifty-two week low of $200.06 and a fifty-two week high of $673.51. The firm has a market cap of $31.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.84, a P/E/G ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.50.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The aerospace company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.94. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that TransDigm Group will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TransDigm Group news, insider Halle Fine Terrion sold 12,225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $594.57, for a total value of $7,268,618.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,790,650.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 14,591 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $611.95, for a total value of $8,928,962.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 86,600 shares of company stock worth $51,748,302. 8.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. 4J Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $404,000. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $250,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its position in TransDigm Group by 202.7% in the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 6,341 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,924,000 after purchasing an additional 4,246 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in TransDigm Group by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,923 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in TransDigm Group by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,715 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

