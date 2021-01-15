Transphorm (OTCMKTS:TGAN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Transphorm (OTCMKTS:TGAN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Transphorm Inc. designs and manufactures GaN semiconductors for high voltage power conversion applications. It produces JEDEC and AEC-Q101 GaN semiconductor devices. The company operates principally in Goleta and Aizu, Japan. Transphorm Inc. is headquartered in Goleta, California. “

Get Transphorm alerts:

TGAN stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.00. 10,162 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,034. Transphorm has a one year low of $2.30 and a one year high of $50.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.66.

Transphorm (OTCMKTS:TGAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Transphorm will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

About Transphorm

Transphorm, Inc designs and manufactures gallium nitride (GaN) field effect transistors. It offers products for various high-voltage power conversion applications, such as server/storage products, PV inverters, automotive products, and motor control. The company offers products through sales representatives and distributors in the Americas, the EMEA, Japan, China and ASEAN, Korea, and Taiwan.

Featured Article: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Transphorm (TGAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Transphorm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transphorm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.