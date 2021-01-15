Travis J. Matthiesen Sells 146,000 Shares of GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) Stock

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) CFO Travis J. Matthiesen sold 146,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total transaction of $2,187,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 146,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,187,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ GOCO opened at $14.82 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.41. GoHealth, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.01 and a 1 year high of $26.25.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $163.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.12 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that GoHealth, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOCO. Centerbridge Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of GoHealth in the third quarter worth about $529,896,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in GoHealth during the third quarter worth about $44,098,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in GoHealth during the third quarter worth about $20,944,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in GoHealth during the third quarter worth about $9,118,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in GoHealth during the third quarter worth about $8,291,000. 26.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of GoHealth from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of GoHealth from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of GoHealth from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GoHealth in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GoHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.30.

About GoHealth

As a leading health insurance marketplace, GoHealth's mission is to improve access to healthcare in America. Enrolling in a health insurance plan can be confusing for customers, and the seemingly small differences between plans can lead to significant out-of-pocket costs or lack of access to critical medicines and even providers.

