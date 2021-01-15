Traynor Capital Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $60,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 162.7% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.3% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $353.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $346.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $316.91. Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $179.45 and a 1-year high of $358.67.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

