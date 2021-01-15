Traynor Capital Management Inc. Has $401,000 Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 24.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,471 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 481 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SB Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,222,276,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Facebook by 15.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,282,314 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,216,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,856 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Facebook by 5.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,019,784 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,505,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,694 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 11.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,775,009 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,560,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,755,901 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,126,470,000 after purchasing an additional 948,608 shares in the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Facebook from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.24.

Shares of FB stock opened at $245.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $272.83 and its 200 day moving average is $265.14. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.10 and a 1-year high of $304.67. The company has a market cap of $699.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $21.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.78 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.06, for a total value of $112,063.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,030.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,134 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.90, for a total transaction of $310,602.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,428,936.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,197,407 shares of company stock valued at $327,182,808. 14.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

