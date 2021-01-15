Traynor Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Aphria Inc. (NASDAQ:APHA)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Aphria Inc. (NASDAQ:APHA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Aphria in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aphria during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aphria by 22.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,983 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aphria in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Aphria by 96.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 16,027 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Aphria alerts:

NASDAQ APHA opened at $12.11 on Friday. Aphria Inc. has a one year low of $1.95 and a one year high of $12.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of -41.76 and a beta of 2.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 5.37.

Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $160.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.75 million. Aphria had a negative return on equity of 2.23% and a negative net margin of 18.30%. Aphria’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. Research analysts predict that Aphria Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

APHA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Aphria from $15.50 to $11.75 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aphria from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised Aphria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Aphria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Aphria from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.35.

About Aphria

Aphria Inc cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands.

Read More: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aphria Inc. (NASDAQ:APHA).

Receive News & Ratings for Aphria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aphria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.