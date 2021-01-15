Traynor Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 3.9% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Roku by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 13,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Roku by 19.1% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Roku by 2.9% during the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ROKU shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Roku from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Roku from $260.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Macquarie upped their target price on Roku from $275.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Roku from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Roku from $120.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.54.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total value of $7,276,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,078,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.63, for a total value of $68,430.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,430.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 598,509 shares of company stock worth $181,334,637 over the last three months. 22.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Roku stock opened at $418.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.09. Roku, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.22 and a 1 year high of $423.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $334.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.24. The firm has a market cap of $53.12 billion, a PE ratio of -363.88 and a beta of 1.81.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $451.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.48 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 19.43% and a negative net margin of 10.28%. Roku’s quarterly revenue was up 73.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

