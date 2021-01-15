Traynor Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,785 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VZ. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $481,000. United Bank raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 24,535 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 16.3% during the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 71,275 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,240,000 after buying an additional 9,975 shares during the period. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,530 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,757,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 74,264 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,418,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the period. 64.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VZ. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Moffett Nathanson raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $61.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

NYSE:VZ opened at $57.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.84 and a 52 week high of $61.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.67. The company has a market capitalization of $236.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a $0.6275 dividend. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.18%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 10,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total value of $601,027.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,771 shares in the company, valued at $1,372,299.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

