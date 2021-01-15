Traynor Capital Management Inc. Sells 6,819 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 51.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,409 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 6,819 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 120.0% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $57.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.19.

In related news, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 222,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,593,314.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total transaction of $1,186,950.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,888 shares in the company, valued at $7,033,707.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 196,690 shares of company stock worth $13,187,906. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MU opened at $81.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $90.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.37. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.13 and a 12-month high of $84.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.88.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

